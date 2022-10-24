Apple is raising the price of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One from today

Apple is today increasing the prices of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services. The Apple One bundle price is also rising in unison.

The Apple Music monthly price has been upped by ~$1 for individuals and ~$2 for families. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which only has one tier and supports Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One is also going up by approximately $3 per month. Full pricing changes after the break …

This represents the first time Apple has raised the subscription price of Music, TV+ and Apple One in the United States.

Apple said the increase in Apple Music subscription price was due to increased licensing costs. The company said artists and songwriters will earn more per stream as a result of the pricing tier changes. Regarding Apple TV+, the company said the increased price reflects the growing catalog of original TV shows and movies:

From an Apple spokesperson:

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

This translates to increases of $1 to $2 per service, with Apple One tiers going up about $3 at the same time. Here’s the full pricing breakdown for the United States:

Apple Music

Individual: $10.99 per month (from $9.99)

Family: $16.99 per month (from $14.99)

Individual Annual: $109 per year (from $99)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $6.99 per month (from $4.99)

Annual: $69 per month (from $49.99)

Apple One

Individual: $16.95 per month (from $14.95)

Family: $22.95 per month (from $19.95)

Premier: $32.95 per month per year (from $29.95)

If you are in an International market, you should also expect to see proportionally similar price increases go into effect beginning today. Current subscribers will receive notifications of the planned price increases 30 days prior to the service renewing at the higher price.

Apple clearly believes the prices of its content services remain competitive. Unlike its competitors, Apple’s services include more features as standard.

For instance, Apple Music includes lossless audio and Spatial Audio at no additional charge, unlike Spotify which doesn’t offer these features today — and is actually expected to charge extra for them when they are introduced. Similarly, TV+ does not upsell for better video quality; 4K HDR is included as standard.

