 Skip to main content

Netflix password sharing crackdown has finally reached the US

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 23 2023 - 12:22 pm PT
9 Comments
iOS 16 breaks playback of DRM-restricted content when using HDMI adapters

Netflix is breaking up with you. First, it asked for those unreturned DVDs back. Now it expects you to pay for your own Netflix account.

The company’s crackdown on password sharing has been ramping up across the globe for a while now, and starting today, Netflix is bringing it to the United States.

In a post on its Innovation blog, Netflix announced that it will now begin notifying subscribers who are sharing accounts between households of the need to pay up.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the company states. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

Transfer Profile is the Netflix solution for account sharers who need to boot off any freeloaders without leaving them stranded. Manage Access and Devices is the tool to use if you’re unsure if your old roommate is still messing up your view history.

The move comes as Netflix faces pressure to compete with other streamers, including Max and Amazon. The company intends to convert more of its “viewers” into “customers” as it chases revenue outside of finding more people to watch.

For multihousehold families, Netflix encourages subscribers to add an extra member for an additional $7.99/month. Netflix has also made its service more consumer-friendly with its new ad-supported plan that undercuts the cost of its ad-free plans.

For affected customers in the US, expect to see an email from Netflix about “sharing between households” starting today.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Netflix

Netflix

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.