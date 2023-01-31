Netflix details how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with others

Netflix last year announced that it has been working on a feature to prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others. The change was being tested in some countries as the company claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts hurts its revenue. Now Netflix has detailed how exactly it will prevent users from sharing their accounts.

Here’s how Netflix aims to stop sharing account passwords

In a new FAQ section on its website (via GHacks), Netflix clarifies that people living in another house “will need to use their own account” in order to access the streaming platform. According to the webpage, devices detected in other locations “may be blocked from watching Netflix.”

But for those who still had questions about how Netflix would restrict account password sharing, here’s how the company will do it. The platform will use information such as IP address, device IDs, and account activity to determine if a device logged into your account is connected to your primary location.

If a new device logged into the account is in a different location, Netflix will require a temporary code that allows logging into that location for seven consecutive days. The company explains that those traveling with their primary device will have no problems using Netflix in other locations. But to ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, you’ll need to connect to Wi-Fi from your primary location at least once every 31 days.

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location. If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t affect the number of people who can watch Netflix content simultaneously with the same account.

Profile transfer

As another measure to combat the account password sharing, Netflix introduced last year another feature named “Profile Transfer.” As the name suggests, this feature helps users migrate their personal Netflix profile from someone else’s account to a new one. In other words, a user can create a new Netflix account and migrate all their history, suggestions, and settings.

Netflix confirmed last year that it lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, and the numbers show that more people continue to migrate to other streaming platforms. From January 2021 to August 2022, Netflix’s global market share dropped from 32% to 27%.

This has even led the company to introduce a new, cheaper, ad-based plan. By preventing users from sharing their accounts with others, Netflix expects to force more people to have their own Netflix subscription, which should result in more revenue for the company. However, only time will tell if all these measures will be effective for Netflix.

