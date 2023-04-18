Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is finally hitting the United States

Netflix’s controversial password sharing crackdown is about to come to the United States and other countries. In its quarterly earnings report today, Netflix revealed that it will expand its paid password sharing system to the United States within the next three months. Head below for the full details on what this means…

Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is expanding

The new system, which is currently available in four countries, prevents users from sharing passwords with people outside of their households by requiring a device logged into a Netflix account to log into the home Wi-Fi network of that account at least once every 31 days.

Netflix uses data such as IP addresses, account activity, and device IDs to “determine whether a device signed into your account” is actually associated with the account’s primary location.

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location. If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.

In the countries where this policy is currently implemented, which include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, Netflix allows users to pay an extra monthly fee for a “sub-account” for people they don’t live with.

In a note to shareholders, Netflix said that it has been “pleased with the results” of its measures to block users from sharing passwords so far. In Canada, for example, Netflix says that its “paid membership base is now larger than prior to the launch of paid sharing.”

As such, it is “planning on a broad rollout” to more countries, including the United States, in Q2. This means that starting sometime between now and the end of June, Netflix will implement its password sharing crackdown in the United States and a number of other countries. The full list hasn’t been announced just yet, but Netflix has confirmed that the US is included.

Netflix also reiterates today that there are over 100 million households currently sharing passwords, which “undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members.”

Ahead of the implementation of anti-password sharing features, you can visit your Netflix account settings to view devices currently logged into your account. This page also showed details on the location and IP addresses of those devices. This location information is what Netflix will use when determining the “primary location” of your account and associated devices.

Is Netflix’s account sharing crackdown going to have an impact on how you use the streaming service? Let us know in the comments.