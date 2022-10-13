Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming

Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…

Netflix with ads: Pricing and features

Netflix says the launch of the Basic with Ads plan won’t impact any of its other plans. The company says it’s “everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price” just with “a few ads in-between.”

Those ads will consist of both pre-roll and mid-roll advertisements. This means you’ll see ads before your show or movie starts to play and in the middle of the content. However, Netflix says that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.” The company promises this is something it’s “working on” changing for the future.

Additionally, Netflix says that the ad-supported tier won’t offer the ability to download content for offline viewing. This limit makes sense considering that the ads have to be inserted on a per-stream basis.

What stays the same : A wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time.

: A wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time. What’s different: Video quality up to 720p/HD (now for both our Basic with Ads and Basic plans); average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour; a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on; no ability to download titles.

With Netflix’s new ad-supported plan tier, prices now range from $6.99 per month up to $19.99 per month.

Basic with ads $6.99/month : Watch on 1 device at a time, 720p quality, no offline downloading, ad-supported, not all content available

: Watch on 1 device at a time, 720p quality, no offline downloading, ad-supported, not all content available Basic $9.99/month : Watch on 1 device at a time, 720p quality, offline downloading to 1 device

: Watch on 1 device at a time, 720p quality, offline downloading to 1 device Standard $15.49/month : Watch on 2 devices at a time, 1080p quality, offline downloading to 2 devices

: Watch on 2 devices at a time, 1080p quality, offline downloading to 2 devices Premium $19.99/month: Watch on 4 devices at a time, 4K quality, offline downloading to 4 devices at a time

The new ad-supported Netflix tier, “Basic with Ads,” will launch on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT. Are you planning to subscribe? Let us know in the comments.

