There’s no sugar coating it: The iPhone’s camera is a drastically better camera for video meetings over the Mac’s webcam. Even as Apple has upgraded the Mac’s webcam in recent years, it still doesn’t hold a candle to the iPhone. Spigen’s O-Mag Webcam Mount allows you to mount your iPhone to your Mac easily.

Spigen is a top-tier Apple accessory maker, and I own several of their products. Sometimes, the simplest products are the most effective as well. This is the case with the Spigen O-Mag as well. Leveraging MagSafe, it snaps onto the back of your iPhone. It doesn’t matter what case you’re using: Spigen’s MagSafe case, Apple’s MagSafe case, etc. This is one of the great aspects of MagSafe as well. It’s a universal standard, so you can easily mix products from different manufacturers without worrying about compatibility.

Use cases of Spigen’s O-Mag Webcam Mount

There are multiple use cases for Spigen’s O-Mag that make it a really useful product. As I mentioned in the introduction, Continuity Camera is a major use case for it. It snaps onto your iPhone, either directly or through a MagSafe-compatible case, and then it has a clip that holds your iPhone at the top of your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. When you’re taking an important Zoom meeting for a job interview or talking to an important person, you’ll be able to use Continuity Camera to have the best possible video quality.

On top of Continuity Camera, you can use the O-Mag Webcam Mount as a stand to watch video at a better angle on your iPhone. In fact, as I write this, I am leveraging it to watch the Atlanta Braves play. If you only occasionally use a kickstand with your iPhone, it’s a simple way to attach one quickly. It’s thin enough that it would easily slide in your travel bag so you can take it out on planes, trains, or use in a hotel room.

Finally, you can use it as a phone holder. While a lot of cases have ring grips, I personally don’t use them enough to want one on a case, so this is a get way to keep your iPhone securely in your hand in challenging environments. I could see using this at concerts, sporting events, etc.

Wrap up

Without a doubt, the top use case of the Spigen O-Mag is the webcam holder for Continuity Camera. Even with a 14″ M3 MacBook Pro, I am disappointed with the video quality. While I wish Apple would really focus on putting an iPhone quality camera in their laptops, until then I will use Continuity Camera and the Spigen O-Mag to use my iPhone camera.

You can buy the Spigen O-Mag Webcam Mount from Amazon or from Spigen