Beats Solo Buds launching on June 18 with 18-hour battery life for $79

Alongside the launch of the Solo 4 headphones last month, Apple’s Beats brand also announced a very intriguing new Beats Solo Buds product. The company has now confirmed that Beats Solo Buds, with their remarkable 18 hours of battery life, will be available for order on June 18 for $79.99 and launch on June 20.

Beats Solo Buds: Everything you need to know

As a refresher, the Beats Solo Buds feature a truly wireless design with an in-ear fit. They come with four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M, and L) and offer “passive noise isolation.” They feature a custom Beats chip inside that enables one-touch pairing across both iOS and Android. There’s also integration with Apple’s Find My network as well as Google’s Find My Device network.

Each Beats Solo Bud earbud features a ‘b’ button that you can use to control playback, answer calls, and activate Siri. Like with other Beats headphones and AirPods, the function of the ‘b’ can be customized in the Settings app.

In terms of sound quality, Beats Solo Buds feature a dual-layer transducers design, which the company says will “minimize micro-distortions across the frequency curve” to deliver “high-fidelity sound with uncompromising clarity and detail.”

The Beats Solo Buds will also offer “exceptional call quality” thanks to the custom-designed microphone with an “advanced noise-learning algorithm” in each earbud.

Beats Solo Buds battery life

The most impressive feature of Beats Solo Buds, however, is battery life. Beats claims that Beats Solo Buds will offer up to 18 hours of battery life from the buds themselves. You read that right: that’s 18 hours of battery life from Beats Studio Buds themselves – not including a charging case of any sort.

In fact, the case included with Beats Solo Buds doesn’t feature an integrated battery. Instead, when you want to charge Solo Buds, you place them in the case, then connect the case to a USB-C cable.

I haven’t had a chance to test Beats Solo Buds yet, so I can’t vouch for the 18-hour battery life claim. If that holds true, though, it’s an incredible feat. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review of Beats Solo Buds in the coming weeks.

Beats Solo Buds will be available in four colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red. You can order them starting on June 18 from Apple and authorized resellers. The Arctic Purple colorway will be exclusive to Apple and Target.

Are you planning to place your order on June 18?