Foldable MacBook rumors, iOS 18 home screen updates and AI privacy details

Benjamin and Zac discuss the curious rumors about a 20-inch foldable MacBook, and the latest Vision Pro content developments. iOS 18 may let users change the icons of the apps on their home screen, but how exactly? We also have more insight into Apple’s AI plans and its approach to handling user data privacy while remaining feature competitive.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Zac talk more about the genuine utility of ChatGPT in daily life.
