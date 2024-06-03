Apple has a rich history of distinctive product designs. So much so that some of its classic product looks can inspire deep nostalgia and affection even decades later.

Here are some wonderfully nostalgia-inducing accessories for the iPhone and Apple Watch that will make your modern device look and feel a little more retro.

Colorful, retro iMac-inspired iPhone cases

Apple’s Bondi Blue iMac is iconic, and now your iPhone can show off the same style. Spigen has created a series of cases for the iPhone 15 Pro models that let your device sport a Bondi Blue, Graphite, or Ruby iMac look. It’s a beautiful throwback.

iPhone 15 Pro cases: $29.99 each

iPhone 15 Pro Max cases: $29.99 each

A classic Macintosh or iPod look for your charging Apple Watch

elago wins the prize for most retro Apple Watch charging docks on the market. With its W3 and W6 stands you can turn your Watch into a mini Macintosh or iPod while charging. Both stands are compatible with all standard Apple Watch models.

MagSafe Wallet that looks like the Wallet app

Apple’s Wallet app features a distinctive app icon that just so happens to look great as your actual physical wallet.

Caseology offers this beautiful MagSafe wallet for $25.99 that brings the digital wallet into the real world. It attaches magnetically to your iPhone and can hold up to 3 cards.

Or a wallet that resembles a classic blue folder

Also from Caseology, if the Wallet app look isn’t your thing, you can get a MagSafe wallet that resembles a blue folder from the Mac’s Finder or iOS’ Files app.

The blue folder MagSafe wallet costs $24.99 and stores up to 3 cards.

You can also get folder varieties that feature a cloud icon or music icon on them.

Wrap-up

Whether you’re interested in adding a touch of Apple nostalgia to your own devices, or you have a friend or family member who is about to get one of these items as an amazing gift, I hope these accessories spark a little joy for you.

Do you have a favorite Apple-inspired accessory? Let us know in the comments.