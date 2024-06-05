Apple TV+ is gearing up for a new season of The Morning Show, its flagship series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Season 4 of The Morning Show doesn’t yet have a release date, but Apple is planning big things for the upcoming season, including tackling AI and introducing another Oscar winner to the cast.

Here’s what we know.

The Morning Show’s new season will tackle AI, deepfakes, and fake news

One hallmark of The Morning Show is that it has never shied away from addressing hot-button modern issues, despite the possible controversies. In the upcoming season four, that’s just as true as ever.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt tells Deadline about the plans for season four:

We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?

Earlier this year, Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ series was discontinued somewhat unexpectedly. Though we don’t know the full reason behind that decision, reports indicated it was related to the show’s plans to cover AI (and China) in a way Apple wasn’t on board with.

It will be interesting to see how The Morning Show plans to tackle the subject of AI and whether any supervision or censorship from Apple appears evident in the finished product.

Season 4 adds another Oscar winner to the cast

More season four news is that The Morning Show has added yet another Oscar winner to its cast. Per Chris McPherson at Collider, Best Actress winner Marion Cotillard is joining the show as “Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family.”

Bienvenue au The Morning Show, Marion. pic.twitter.com/5WgeALxQHh — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 5, 2024

Cotillard won the Academy Award for Best Actress back in 2008 for her role in La Vie en Rose. However, some of her more mainstream roles include two Christopher Nolan hits: Inception and The Dark Knight Rises.

Season 3 of The Morning Show released just last year, so it’s possible we’ll have to wait until 2025 for season 4. Apple has not yet made any announcements though, so here’s hoping the wait won’t be that long after all.