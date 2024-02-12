Jon Stewart takes a jab at Apple as he reveals why he left ‘very small’ TV+

Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show on Comedy Central this week, after parting ways with Apple last year. In an interview with CBS Mornings today, Stewart commented on his departure from Apple for the first time.

According to Stewart, Apple “didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”

The New York Times reported in October that Apple canceled The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ over disagreements about topics Stewart had planned to tackle in the third season of the show. In particular, the report pointed to disagreements about Stewart’s coverage of China and artificial intelligence.

Two months after his departure from Apple, Stewart announced in January that he was returning to The Daily Show on Comedy Central as producer and host (on Mondays) for the first time since 2015.

In today’s interview with CBS Mornings, Stewart publicly addressed his departure from Apple for the first time:

“I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it over at, they call it, Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It’s like living in Malibu. But they decided, they felt, that they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”

This appears to be a subtle but clear jab at Apple TV+ and the strained relationship between Stewart and Apple executives.

You can watch Stewart’s full interview below.