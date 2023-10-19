 Skip to main content

Report: Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ show ends, Apple resisted coverage of topics including AI and China

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 19 2023 - 2:49 pm PT
Jon Stewart Apple TV

Despite being renewed for more episodes, “The Problem with Jon Stewart” is ending, according to a report in The New York Times. Filming for season three was set to begin soon, but those plans have now been scrapped.

According to the newspaper, Apple executives resisted coverage of some topics Stewart had planned to tackle in the third season, including coverage of China and AI matters. The upcoming treatment of the 2024 presidential race was also reportedly of concern.

The situation is a little weird as the first two seasons of the panel show certainly did not shy away from serious topics, including some reflective criticism of Apple itself. Seasons 1 and 2 included reporting on gun policy, US midterms, and Trump’s indictment, for instance.

Nevertheless, it appears Apple was uncomfortable with the direction of the show heading into the third season, but Stewart wanted full creative control. He opted to walk away.

How successful the show was for Apple in terms of viewership remains unclear. But “The Problem with Jon Stewart” inspired several viral moments, with clips spreading widely on social media. And seemingly, the accompanying podcast was reasonably popular.

Apple first agreed to an overall deal with Jon Stewart’s production company in early 2020, covering The Problem and other current affairs projects. Presumably, that deal is now canceled, too.

