 Skip to main content

Vision Pro’s international launch is closer than ever, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 5 2024 - 9:38 am PT
5 Comments
Vision Pro glass cracks reports (stock photo shown)

Rumors have been rampant about the timeline for the Vision Pro’s international rollout. Although the device first shipped to US customers back in February, there has been no official word on its expansion to other countries.

Now, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the international Vision Pro rollout is imminent, with shipments set to begin before mid-June.

International Vision Pro launch imminent

Ming-Chi Kuo shared on X:

With shipments expected to begin before mid-June, Apple is certain to announce the international rollout during its WWDC keynote on Monday and provide an official release date then.

Where will Vision Pro’s international launch begin?

According to Kuo, the following international markets will be among the first to receive Vision Pro shipments:

  • U.K.
  • France
  • Germany
  • China
  • Japan
  • Singapore

It’s possible other territories are on Apple’s list for the initial wave of Vision Pro shipments, but Kuo highlights these as some of the most prominent places for Vision Pro’s international launch.

Apple announcing the expanded markets for Vision Pro could pair especially nicely with the company’s unveiling of visionOS 2, the first major software update for the device. visionOS 2 is expected to introduce more native first-party apps, new Home screen customization options, and more.

Are you excited for the Vision Pro’s international rollout? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing