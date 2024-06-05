Rumors have been rampant about the timeline for the Vision Pro’s international rollout. Although the device first shipped to US customers back in February, there has been no official word on its expansion to other countries.

Now, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the international Vision Pro rollout is imminent, with shipments set to begin before mid-June.

International Vision Pro launch imminent

Ming-Chi Kuo shared on X:

Vision Pro shipment survey update:

With shipments expected to begin before mid-June, Apple is certain to announce the international rollout during its WWDC keynote on Monday and provide an official release date then.

Where will Vision Pro’s international launch begin?

According to Kuo, the following international markets will be among the first to receive Vision Pro shipments:

U.K.

France

Germany

China

Japan

Singapore

It’s possible other territories are on Apple’s list for the initial wave of Vision Pro shipments, but Kuo highlights these as some of the most prominent places for Vision Pro’s international launch.

Apple announcing the expanded markets for Vision Pro could pair especially nicely with the company’s unveiling of visionOS 2, the first major software update for the device. visionOS 2 is expected to introduce more native first-party apps, new Home screen customization options, and more.

Are you excited for the Vision Pro’s international rollout? Let us know in the comments.