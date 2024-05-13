Apple Vision Pro first launched in the US only back in February, and it was unknown how long it would take for Apple to bring the product to more countries. Now, a new report indicates the wait may not be much longer.

International launch coming after WWDC

A new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg indicates that Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro in additional countries some time after WWDC early next month.

Though “post-WWDC” is itself an ambiguous timeline, Gurman reports that Apple is already training its overseas retail staff on the Vision Pro sales and demo processes. This indicates an international launch will likely be announced at WWDC and commence shortly thereafter.

Gurman writes:

The company began holding training sessions in recent days and has flown hundreds of employees from its international stores to Cupertino, California, to learn how to demonstrate the device for customers, according to people with knowledge of the matter…the company is training workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, indicating that those areas will be some of the first international markets for the device.

Apple first unveiled the Vision Pro at last year’s WWDC as part of an effort to stoke developer excitement for the new platform. This year, it sounds like the company will be trying to do the same not only with the debut of visionOS 2, but also an international expansion for the Vision Pro.

9to5Mac’s Take

Excitement around the Apple Vision Pro seems to have dulled following a buzzy launch back in February. The announcement of visionOS 2 and an international sales expansion may be a solid one-two punch to reinvigorate developer interest in the platform during WWDC.

I hope we also see a renewed commitment to Apple publishing great media content for the Vision Pro. One of the most compelling use cases for Vision Pro today is as a content consumption device, with immersive video being especially impressive. The drip of new video content has been extremely slow since February, so perhaps media will serve as a third leg of Apple’s strategy to spark fresh excitement around the product.