 Skip to main content

Apple launches first ever Immersive Video sports film for Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 28 2024 - 9:17 am PT
1 Comment

Today, Apple is releasing its first ever sports film shot in Immersive Video format, which gives Apple Vision Pro users an engrossing 180-degree 3D video experience with Spatial Audio.

The short film features highlights from the 2023 Major League Soccer Cup playoffs. Apple Vision Pro owners can watch the film for free in the TV app, beginning at 6 PM Pacific Time today.

It focuses on the defending champions of the cup, the Columbus Crew and LAFC players, with narration by MLS Season Pass broadcasters Taylor Twellman and Jake Zivin.

The film joins other Immersive Video content available in the app like the ‘Adventure’ and ‘Wildlife’ documentaries.

Including the new MLS film, there are now a total of five pieces of Immersive Video content available for Apple Vision Pro customers to enjoy. Each are also very short. We are yet to see a full-scale Immersive Video content pipeline in action. Hopefully, Apple is working on building that out so it can deliver full series and films in this format over time.

Apple Vision Pro launched in February, exclusively in the United States. It is expected to go on sale in other countries later this year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.