Apple launches first ever Immersive Video sports film for Apple Vision Pro

Today, Apple is releasing its first ever sports film shot in Immersive Video format, which gives Apple Vision Pro users an engrossing 180-degree 3D video experience with Spatial Audio.

The short film features highlights from the 2023 Major League Soccer Cup playoffs. Apple Vision Pro owners can watch the film for free in the TV app, beginning at 6 PM Pacific Time today.

It focuses on the defending champions of the cup, the Columbus Crew and LAFC players, with narration by MLS Season Pass broadcasters Taylor Twellman and Jake Zivin.

The film joins other Immersive Video content available in the app like the ‘Adventure’ and ‘Wildlife’ documentaries.

Including the new MLS film, there are now a total of five pieces of Immersive Video content available for Apple Vision Pro customers to enjoy. Each are also very short. We are yet to see a full-scale Immersive Video content pipeline in action. Hopefully, Apple is working on building that out so it can deliver full series and films in this format over time.

Apple Vision Pro launched in February, exclusively in the United States. It is expected to go on sale in other countries later this year.