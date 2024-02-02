Apple Vision Pro launch day is here: Follow along

It’s officially Apple Vision Pro launch day in the United States. After being announced at WWDC back in June, Apple’s first spatial computer is now available to the masses. The first pre-orders are starting to arrive on customer doorsteps, and the first Apple Stores are now open for in-store pick-ups.

Plus, today marks the first day of Apple Vision Pro demos at Apple stores across the United States.

Happy Apple Vision Pro launch day!

Apple Stores across the United States are opening at 8 a.m. local time today, with the first in-store pickups happening at that same time. Vision Pro customers can check their Apple Store app for details on if their pre-order is ready for pickup.

If you’re not ready to shell out $3,499 for Apple Vision Pro, you can get a demo at your local Apple Store. These demos will be 25 minutes long and guide you through how to use Vision Pro, what content and apps are available, and more.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.

You can check your local Apple Store’s hours on Apple’s website. Note that many stores will have special hours today to celebrate the launch of Vision Pro.

And of course, Vision Pro is only available in the United States for now. Apple has promised that it will expand internationally later this year, but there aren’t any further details available on that rollout yet.

How are you celebrating Apple Vision Pro launch day? Do you have a pre-order that you’re expecting today? Let me know down in the comments and stay tuned for a lot more Vision Pro content over the coming days, weeks, months, and years here at 9to5Mac.

Apple Vision Pro launch day: Live blog

I’m at the Palo Alto Apple Store, where there’s a line, though just a short one, of folks waiting to buy an Apple Vision Pro. pic.twitter.com/dlcI0p4rsb — Harry McCracken 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@harrymccracken) February 2, 2024

I think I’m the only one here 💀 pic.twitter.com/y809N3BcAc — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 2, 2024

Tidbit 2: this is what the separate Vision Pro battery box looks like! pic.twitter.com/QFQRw4qrhK — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) February 2, 2024

Tidbit 1: for the demo of the Vision Pro at the Apple Store, an employee brings out the unit on a gorgeous wooden platter like a chef with a fine dish. It’s so cute/fun 🧑‍🍳🥽 pic.twitter.com/V9DpalmOOM — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) February 2, 2024

Here with @gregjoz 💖! Say hi if you see me :D pic.twitter.com/TBPExbwNxR — Linda Dong 🥽 (@lindadong) February 2, 2024

First one out of my store with it 😃 pic.twitter.com/oie8KkZZSy — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2024

There are demo areas for folks to learn about the new #appleVisionPro they got. pic.twitter.com/9Z0gMQ3baa — Sofia (@FosiaDesign) February 2, 2024

Here it is pic.twitter.com/ZaWk77dn29 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2024

Apple marketing VP Greg Joswiak is also at the Apple Fifth Avenue store today:

Look who we found first thing when we entered the cube!

Love the vibe here, everyone are so excited 😍#AppleVisionPro #AppStore #5thAvenue pic.twitter.com/B0ubXkvCoV — Sofia (@FosiaDesign) February 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the glasses machine inside Apple Stores for Vision Pro:

Vision Pro acquired. Also the glasses machine Apple has to help with prescription lenses. pic.twitter.com/UhKh74hIlY — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 2, 2024

Apple CEO Tim Cook is at Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail store this morning to celebrate the Vision Pro launch, alongside Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

He’s here! @tim_cook is about to open the doors for the first Apple Vision Pro customers. Who is getting a headset?#AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/PJDllm9MzV — Matt Swider (once-a-day tech deals @ The Shortcut) (@mattswider) February 2, 2024

Tim Cook greets the first Vision Pro buyers and owners. #VisionPro pic.twitter.com/OVMHNVnr8n — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 2, 2024

And it’s open! Spatial computing is here to stay, folks. pic.twitter.com/4THmzBls6I — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) February 2, 2024

