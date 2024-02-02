Apple Vision Pro launch day is here: Follow along

It’s officially Apple Vision Pro launch day in the United States. After being announced at WWDC back in June, Apple’s first spatial computer is now available to the masses. The first pre-orders are starting to arrive on customer doorsteps, and the first Apple Stores are now open for in-store pick-ups.
Plus, today marks the first day of Apple Vision Pro demos at Apple stores across the United States.
Happy Apple Vision Pro launch day!
Apple Stores across the United States are opening at 8 a.m. local time today, with the first in-store pickups happening at that same time. Vision Pro customers can check their Apple Store app for details on if their pre-order is ready for pickup.
If you’re not ready to shell out $3,499 for Apple Vision Pro, you can get a demo at your local Apple Store. These demos will be 25 minutes long and guide you through how to use Vision Pro, what content and apps are available, and more.
Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.
You can check your local Apple Store’s hours on Apple’s website. Note that many stores will have special hours today to celebrate the launch of Vision Pro.
And of course, Vision Pro is only available in the United States for now. Apple has promised that it will expand internationally later this year, but there aren’t any further details available on that rollout yet.
Apple Vision Pro launch day: Live blog
Apple marketing VP Greg Joswiak is also at the Apple Fifth Avenue store today:
Here’s a look at the glasses machine inside Apple Stores for Vision Pro:
Apple CEO Tim Cook is at Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail store this morning to celebrate the Vision Pro launch, alongside Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.
