Apple Vision Pro arrives in the US on Friday, and the first reviews are rolling in today. Here’s what the early reviewers are saying about Apple’s $3500 “spatial computer” headset.
WATCH
READ
- Apple Vision Pro review: magic, until it’s not – The Verge
- Apple Vision Pro Review: The Best Headset Yet Is Just a Glimpse of the Future – WSJ
- Apple Vision Pro review: The future of computing and entertainment – CNBC
- Apple Vision Pro Review: A Mind-Blowing Look at an Unfinished Future – CNET
- Apple Vision Pro review: A revolution in progress – Tom’s Guide
- What Apple Vision Pro does well, and what it doesn’t – The Washington Post
- I’ve tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here’s the one most people should buy – ZDNET
LISTEN
We’ll link to more reviews as they roll in so stay tuned throughout the day.
Did you pre-order Apple Vision Pro? Do you plan on buying or at least trying the $3500 mixed reality headset?
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments