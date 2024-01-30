 Skip to main content

Here come the first Apple Vision Pro reviews

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 30 2024 - 6:01 am PT
5 Comments
Vision Pro display | Apple promo image

Apple Vision Pro arrives in the US on Friday, and the first reviews are rolling in today. Here’s what the early reviewers are saying about Apple’s $3500 “spatial computer” headset.

We’ll link to more reviews as they roll in so stay tuned throughout the day.

Did you pre-order Apple Vision Pro? Do you plan on buying or at least trying the $3500 mixed reality headset?

Comments

