Can you cook with Vision Pro? Here are the pros and cons [Video]

Exploring the augmented reality possibilities of Vision Pro, WSJ’s Joanna Stern made a meal while wearing the headset with the help of a cooking app. Even though you’ll get a warning that cooking while wearing the headset is not recommended, here are the pros and cons of cooking in AR with Apple’s headset.

Cooking with Vision Pro isn’t something Apple has emphasized, but one of the visionOS apps Joanna checked out was Crouton: Recipe Manager.

The app itself gives a warning that states “Step by step mode is for reference only. It is not recommended to prepare food while wearing Apple Vision Pro.” But there is a “Continue” and “Don’t Show Again” option for those who want to adventure on at their own risk.

In her augmented reality, Joanna put the Crouton app on one side of the kitchen and got going (with her production team there for help).

Cooking with Vision Pro pros

Place timers in augmented reality next to what you’re cooking

Cutting and preparing food felt “really natural”

Double as onion goggles

Next steps are always within view

Cooking with Vision Pro cons

Still looking “at life on a screen”

Difficult to read things with small print due to pixelation

Sometimes colors through the headset are off (which could make cooking challenging)

Even though there are drawbacks to cooking with Vision Pro, Joanna noted that the display quality is “far better” than competing headsets like the Meta Quest 3.

Check out Joanna’s cooking experience below along with the full review: