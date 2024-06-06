Earlier this week, users of the popular Menu Bar utility, Bartender, were surprised to learn that the app had been sold months ago with no formal announcement. Users on Reddit expressed concerns about whether the app was safe to use anymore.

Now, the app’s original developer and owner has released a formal statement. He confirms the app’s acquisition by new owners, and seeks to bring assurance that Bartender’s future is bright.

Plans for Bartender’s future

Bartender’s developer, Ben Surtees, writes on the app’s website:

After the release of Bartender 5, I came to the realization that supporting all the users and maintaining the app at the high standard I expect and you deserve was too much for one person. It required a dedicated team that could provide continuous support, innovate, and keep up with the fast-evolving macOS landscape. This realization led me to make a difficult decision. Three months ago, I sold Bartender to Applause, a company with the resources and expertise to take the app to new heights. Applause shares my vision for Bartender and is committed to maintaining its core values while bringing in new features and improvements. I truly believe they are the right team to continue the journey and ensure Bartender remains a valuable tool for all of you.

It is unclear why Surtees didn’t share news of the transition previously, but it’s good to receive official confirmation now. His statement also confirms the ultimate intent for Bartender’s future, which is that the app grow and improve to be better than ever.

I want to assure you that Applause is dedicated to maintaining the integrity and quality of Bartender. Their team is already hard at work on exciting updates and enhancements. I have full confidence in their ability to support and grow the app while staying true to its original mission.

9to5Mac’s Take

It will take some time under Applause’s ownership for users to judge for themselves whether Bartender’s future is truly bright. Ultimately, even though the transition has gotten off to a rocky start, Surtees’ statement is at least a positive indicator of his own hopes for the app and care in selling to a developer group that has a shared vision for making Bartender the best it can be. Here’s hoping that’s indeed what happens.