It’s been a while since Apple discontinued its leather sleeve for Macs and iPads. Luckily, Harber London – a company that specializes in making premium leather products – has some great sleeves and backpacks for you to carry your Apple devices around in ease. I’ve been trying out some of these products, so read on as I share my thoughts on them.

Harber London Sleeves

Harber London has a range of sleeves for different models of Macs and iPads. The one I have here is the Carry-All MacBook Folio, which has a more relaxed fit to hold not only your laptop or tablet, but also accessories.

The sleeve design is super stylish. The exterior is made entirely of full grain leather, which is more resistant and forms a unique patina over time. There are four different colors available: Tan, Black, Navy, and Deep Brown. Personally, I think Tan is the most elegant one. Inside, the sleeve is made entirely of wool with a few touches of leather.

You can choose between different sizes for your sleeve, so that it fits perfectly with your Mac or iPad. Mine is for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which means that my 11-inch iPad Pro also fits perfectly in it. I can even fit both my Mac and iPad together in the sleeve. The small compartment inside holds a few cables, a charger, or event a wallet.

The sleeve is ideal for when I go to a coffee shop or a meeting and need to take my devices with me. And if you’re looking for an even more compact sleeve, similar to Apple’s, Harber London has what you need.

Office and City Backpacks

Of course, sometimes we need more than just a sleeve for carrying our devices. Harber London has great backpacks ideal for multiple occasions. One of them is the Office Backpack, which has a more conventional look and, as the name suggests, is perfect for everyday use at work.

This backpack mixes both fabric from recycled plastic bottles with parts of full-grain leather in beautiful color combinations – the one I have here is Camel. With a capacity of 18L, it has enough space for not only laptops and tablets up to 16 inches, but also many other things such as a bottle, wallet, plug adapters and more.

There are six internal pockets, so you can organize everything inside. There’s even a specific pocket for an Apple Pencil, so you don’t accidentally lose it when you take your iPad out of your backpack.

But my favorite is certainly the City Backpack. Although it has a smaller capacity of 13L, this model feels more robust as it’s made entirely of leather. It has become my favorite backpack to take with me on trips. It also has multiple pockets inside, including an Apple Pencil holder for iPad owners. In addition, it has a highly adjustable fit and comes with an optional chest strap for extra comfort.

The City Backpack is a bit heavy, but it protects everything inside like a charm. And don’t worry, you can also put your Mac and iPad together inside it.

More from Harber London

In addition to sleeves and backpacks, Harber London also sells wallets, bags, Apple Watch bands, AirTag keyrings and more. You can buy Harber London products with global shipping directly from the company’s website or on Amazon. The products are a bit pricey, for sure, but they’re worth it considering their premium build quality.