M3 MacBook Air now available in the US Apple Refurbished Store

Apple on Friday began selling refurbished models of the M3 MacBook Air in the US, following the launch of these new Macs in March. This means that customers can now buy the latest MacBook Air at a discount from the Apple Refurbished Store.

Refurbished M3 MacBook Air

The latest generation of MacBook Air, introduced in March of this year, is powered by the M3 chip. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the new MacBook Air keeps the same design as its predecessor, with the faster chip being the most notable change. Apple sells the MacBook Air for prices starting at $1,099.

However, as noted by MacRumors, Apple is now selling refurbished models of the M3 MacBook Air in the US. Prices start at $929 for the 13-inch model and $1,099 for the 15-inch model. Customers can also find refurbished versions with more RAM and storage (the default is 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD).

Interestingly, you can buy a brand new base model M3 MacBook Air on Amazon for $899 – less than Apple is charging for the refurbished model.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a USB-C cable and a power adapter) and a one-year limited warranty.

Buying a refurbished product can sometimes be a great deal, especially when you don’t need all the features that the latest generation of that product has to offer and would rather save some money.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. We’ve also picked out some great deals on MacBooks at Amazon for you: