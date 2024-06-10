 Skip to main content

Apple announces new version of Siri powered by AI: smarter and more personal

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 11:21 am PT
26 Comments
iOS 18 Siri iPhone WWDC 24

Apple today unveiled a new version of Siri, that it promises is more natural and helpful. The new Siri is powered by Apple Intelligence generative AI models.

Siri has a new UI, which features a glow around the device bezel. Responses appear in new richly detailed cards. Apple said the new Siri will roll out gradually, “over the next year”.

Apple says the new Siri will understand context, so you don’t have to repeat information in subsequent requests. Apple says “Siri will be able to find and understand things that it never could before”.

Siri will have on-screen awareness about what you are currently looking at, and have the ability to take in-app actions. For instance, if you are filling in a form asking for your driving license number, Siri will automatically be able to find a picture of your driving license and extract the relevant number to fill in the field on your behalf.

App Intents will allow Siri to work deeply with first-party and third-party apps. Apple demoed asking the Photos app to edit the image you are currently looking at, and Siri performs the adjustments on your behalf.

It will also have deeper knowledge of products, so you can ask for help about your phone. For instance, asking “how can I write a message now and send it tomorrow” will reveal help instructions for using the new scheduled sending feature in iOS 18 Messages.

These features will be rolling out gradually, with new capabilities arriving over the lifecycle of iOS 18. The new Siri design will also be launching on iPad, and Mac.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing