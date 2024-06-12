This Sunday, June 16, HBO’s House of the Dragon season two debuts. Apple Vision Pro owners may be unaware that there’s a immersive environment available inside the visionOS Max app that’s perfectly suited for all things Game of Thrones—and it just got updated in time for the big premiere.

Entering the Iron Throne Room in visionOS

Since the launch of the Vision Pro back in February, one way that video streaming apps have been able to offer unique experiences on visionOS is through immersive environments.

The Max app offers an immersive environment that’s ideal for watching House of the Dragon. It takes you out of your living room or bedroom and drops you—for better or worse—into the Iron Throne Room from Game of Thrones.

The environment has been available since Vision Pro’s launch, but just in time for Sunday’s season 2 premiere, it’s received some upgrades in the latest Max app update.

A new update for the Iron Throne Immersive Environment on Max on Apple Vision Pro is LIVE!



A lot of new stuff in this but to highlight:



– Updated ceiling with a never-seen-before mural of King's Landing.

– Spatial ambient audio

– The Green Banners



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/WYw5Z8jUeo — ADAM BADΞR ᯅ (@adambader) June 11, 2024

9to5Mac’s Take

Immersive environments are one of the best demos for the Vision Pro’s unique capabilities, but there are still very few available for streaming apps. Max is one notable exception, as is the Disney+ app, which offers several environments such as Marvel’s Avengers Tower and Star Wars’ Tatooine.

Do you use immersive environments when watching videos on Vision Pro? What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments.