 Skip to main content

This Vision Pro immersive environment is the only proper way to watch House of the Dragon

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 12 2024 - 1:51 pm PT
0 Comments
Vision Pro Max app

This Sunday, June 16, HBO’s House of the Dragon season two debuts. Apple Vision Pro owners may be unaware that there’s a immersive environment available inside the visionOS Max app that’s perfectly suited for all things Game of Thrones—and it just got updated in time for the big premiere.

Entering the Iron Throne Room in visionOS

Since the launch of the Vision Pro back in February, one way that video streaming apps have been able to offer unique experiences on visionOS is through immersive environments.

The Max app offers an immersive environment that’s ideal for watching House of the Dragon. It takes you out of your living room or bedroom and drops you—for better or worse—into the Iron Throne Room from Game of Thrones.

The environment has been available since Vision Pro’s launch, but just in time for Sunday’s season 2 premiere, it’s received some upgrades in the latest Max app update.

9to5Mac’s Take

Immersive environments are one of the best demos for the Vision Pro’s unique capabilities, but there are still very few available for streaming apps. Max is one notable exception, as is the Disney+ app, which offers several environments such as Marvel’s Avengers Tower and Star Wars’ Tatooine.

Do you use immersive environments when watching videos on Vision Pro? What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
Max

Max

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing