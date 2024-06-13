iPad power users have had a disappointing WWDC. Despite the advanced M4 iPad Pro sparking hopes of a big software upgrade to come, 2024 isn’t the year for it.

Though the iPad benefits from some powerful new cross-platform features like Apple Intelligence and deep customization tools, the tentpole iPad-centric features in iPadOS 18 are a Calculator app and redesigned tab bars.

But there’s one more feature, coming to the Files app, that solves a huge pain point on the iPad: the ability to keep folders and files permanently downloaded.

Solving one of the Files app’s biggest problems

For years, the Files app has provided an iCloud-first approach to file management—and I think that’s a good thing. While you can store files locally on your device, in our multi-platform computing world it’s helpful to keep everything in iCloud so you can access your data on any device and have assurance that it will live on even if tragedy strikes your device.

The biggest issue I’ve encountered with this approach has to do with file downloads. I keep my files in iCloud, but you have long been able to manually download files on demand.

The problem is, Apple “intelligently” decides which files can remain stored in local cache, and will make decisions to remove certain downloads without telling you. So when you need to access a given file—say, on an airplane with no connection—you might find that the file has been sent back to the cloud and is no longer available.

iPadOS 18 changes that.

Not only on the iPad but also the iPhone in iOS 18, you can long-press on a file or folder and find a new ‘Keep Downloaded’ button in the menu.

That’s right, you can tell iPadOS to keep an entire folder or a file downloaded permanently, never to be whisked away to the cloud again.

Real work on the iPad requires dependable access to your files

If you use your iPad casually, as a video device or for some light browsing or reading, this change probably won’t impact you much.

But if you depend on the iPad to get your work done, this unannounced new feature can make a huge difference in your computing life. I’m amazed Apple didn’t mention it in its too-brief iPadOS 18 presentation.

There is so much more peace of mind that comes when you know that your files will be available wherever you are, whatever your network connection status.

That’s why this change in iPadOS 18 is such a big deal.