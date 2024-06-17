 Skip to main content

Social media apps may gain tobacco-style warning labels, as US Surgeon General sounds alarm over youth impact

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 17 2024 - 6:41 am PT
Tobacco products in the US contain very blatant, obvious warning labels that outline their health risks. If the US Surgeon General has his way, this same strategy will soon be employed to combat the harm caused by social media apps.

Treating social media as a serious source of harm

Today in The New York Times, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has published an opinion piece where he outlines his grave concerns over the impact of social media on the mental health of youth.

Dr. Murthy writes:

The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency — and social media has emerged as an important contributor. Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours. Additionally, nearly half of adolescents say social media makes them feel worse about their bodies.

It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents. A surgeon general’s warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe. Evidence from tobacco studies show that warning labels can increase awareness and change behavior. When asked if a warning from the surgeon general would prompt them to limit or monitor their children’s social media use, 76 percent of people in one recent survey of Latino parents said yes.

As Dr. Murthy states, the authority to require such a warning labels lies with congress, so they would need to make such a move happen. However, his strong endorsement and recommendation is a significant move that could help push congress toward taking action.

9to5Mac’s Take

The studies around social media’s negative impact on mental health are undeniable. This isn’t only true for adolescents, but it is especially true for them. The US government of late has been more actively taking action against big tech companies in areas like anti-trust cases and the TikTok ban, so perhaps taking a step toward social media regulation of some sort may be next.

