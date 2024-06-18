 Skip to main content

Apple Developer Academy adding AI training programs later this year

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 18 2024 - 6:00 am PT
After announcing its suite of new AI features at WWDC, Apple is expanding its Apple Developer Academy program with a new focus on artificial intelligence. In a press release, Apple says that it will “train all Apple Developer Academy students and mentors on technologies and tools that take advantage of artificial intelligence” starting later this year.

The new AI-focused curriculum will roll out first in Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States starting this fall. The programs will be open to Apple Developer Academy alumni, as well as current students and mentors.

Apple says that courses will include things like Core ML training, instruction on AI models, and more:

Beginning this fall, every Apple Developer Academy student will benefit from custom-built curriculum that teaches them how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models across Apple devices. Courses will include the fundamentals of AI technologies and frameworks; Core ML and its ability to deliver fast performance on Apple devices; and guidance on how to build and train AI models from the ground up. Students will learn from guided curriculum and project-based assignments that include assistance from hundreds of mentors and more than 12,000 academy alumni worldwide.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, added:

“At Apple, we see coding as a universal language and believe in empowering developers, creators, and entrepreneurs across the world with tools and technologies that will allow them to create phenomenal experiences. With the introduction of curriculum dedicated to AI and other new technologies, we’re excited to see what students will build to share with their communities and the world.”

You can find more details in Apple’s full press release.

