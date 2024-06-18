Apple’s big-budget F1 movie finally has a release date, hitting cinemas worldwide

The highly-anticipated Apple Original Films project has finally gotten a release date. The as-yet-untitled F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, will premiere in cinemas on June 25, 2025, with a North America release on June 27.

The film will later stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. The theatrical distribution, which will include IMAX screens, is being handled by Warner Bros in partnership with Apple.

The F1 film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director behind smash hit Top Gun: Maverick. Kosinski has said they are using cutting-edge camera rigs to capture the feel of the cars in motion like never before. The actors drive in specially-designed F2 cars that have been modified to look like F1 livery. The rumored budget for the movie is believed to be in excess of $250 million.

Filming has taken place across the last year at many real F1 circuits, during real Grand Prix race weekends. Production was halted during 2023 by the strike, however. The cast and production crew are expected to appear at a few more races during the 2024 F1 season, until filming concludes.

Although still officially untitled, the project is generally referred to as ‘Apex F1’, as the fictional racing team in the film is called Apex. Brad Pitt plays a former driver who returns to the grid to help out his teammate, played by Damson Idris. The cast also includes other big names, including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles.

For this year, Apple Original Films slate includes another Brad Pitt vehicle, ‘Wolfs’, which is dated for theatrical distribution on September 20. In action comedy ‘Wolfs’, Brad Pitt teams up with George Clooney as two fixers assigned to the same job.

