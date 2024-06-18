Apple’s Notes and Voice Memos apps gain the handy feature of live audio transcription in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Join along for a look at how to use audio transcription in iOS 18 including search, export, and more.

The native Notes and Voice Memos apps have become more powerful with iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Whether you want to use live audio transcriptions for school, work, or pleasure, it’s seamlessly integrated and easy to use.

How to use Apple Notes live audio transcription in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia

Make sure you’re running the iOS 18 or macOS Sequoia beta (full guide) Open the Apple Notes app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac On iPhone, tap the + icon > paperclip icon (on macOS Sequoia chose the audio wave icon in the top bar) Now choose Record Audio Press the red record button, tap the pause button when finished, and tap Done You should see your recording and the transcript preview should appear shortly Tap on the audio recording and tap the quote button in the bottom left corner to see your live audio transcription Tap the three-dot icon in the top right to copy the full transcript, search it, and more

Here’s how it looks to record audio and create a live audio transcription in Notes on iPhone:

After choosing Record Audio, make sure to tap the red record button to start capturing audio.

Tap the pause button when you’ve got what you need and choose Done in the bottom right corner.

Live audio transcription in Voice Memos

Meanwhile, live transcripts are also automatic in the iOS 18 Voice Memos app. After recording a new memo, tap the voice wave icon, open the voice memo, and tap the quote button.

Are you excited about live voice transcriptions in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia? Share your thoughts in the comments!

