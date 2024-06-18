M4 MacBook Pro on track for a late 2024 debut, analyst says

Apple began the transition to M4 chips last month with the new iPad Pro lineup. We’ve already heard a handful of rumors about the first M4-powered Macs, and now analyst Ross Young has more details to share.

According to Young, supply chain research suggests that panel shipments for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are set to begin in Q3 2024. Based on usual timelines, Young says that this would suggest a launch sometime in Q4 2024.

This aligns with previous reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As detailed last month, Gurman expects the first M4 Macs to arrive starting later this year. The first machines to make the switch will reportedly be the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, alongside the Mac mini. The M4 iMac is expected sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

Looking further into the future, the MacBook Air will reportedly be updated with the M4 chip in early-to-mid 2025, followed by the Mac Studio and Mac Pro in mid-to-late 2025.

As a refresher, the M3 transition began with the MacBook Pro and iMac in October 2023, followed by the MacBook Air back in March.

Are you planning to hold off on buying a new Mac until the M4 transition is complete? Let us know down in the comments.