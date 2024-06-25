Apple releases new firmware updates for all of its AirPods models

Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro users. As usual, your AirPods will update themselves when charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.

Here’s a rundown of the current firmware versions of each of Apple’s AirPods models:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6.5.8 (6F8)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6.5.8 (6F8)

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A326

AirPods (3rd generation): 6A326

AirPods (2nd generation): 6A326

AirPods Max: 6A326

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

There’s also a new update for Beats Fit Pro (version 6F8) and Powerbeats Pro (version 6F8).

How to check your AirPods firmware

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Updating your AirPods firmware

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, here’s what Apple says:

Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

Apple hasn’t published any release notes for today’s firmware update for AirPods. The update likely just includes bug fixes and other small improvements. A bigger AirPods firmware update is coming later this year alongside iOS 18, which you can read more about here.