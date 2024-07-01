Update: The deadline for class members to submit a claim has been extended to July 3. All other details below still apply.

If you owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that suffered audio issues, your time is running out to claim a portion of Apple’s $35 million class action lawsuit settlement. Apple agreed to settle the lawsuit last year, and the deadline for affected iPhone 7 users to make a claim is fast approaching: June 3.

As a refresher, Apple was sued multiple times in the United States over audio issues that affected the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The plaintiffs alleged that the iPhone 7 models suffered audio issues related to Apple’s “audio IC” chip.” The issues affected audio quality, FaceTime performance, and more. This was commonly referred to as “Loop Disease” by affected iPhone 7 users.

Apple has denied all the allegations and admitted to no wrongdoing, but it agreed to settle the case for $35 million last year. Apple began notifying customers who were eligible to receive compensation from the lawsuit settlement earlier this year. The story, however, is once again making the rounds as the June 3 deadline approaches.

The eligibility to receive a payout from this case, however, is relatively strict. As The Verge points out, there are two groups of eligible iPhone 7 users. The first group consists of people who had audio issues with their iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus and paid Apple out of pocket for a repair. Those people will receive a payout of “at least $50 and no more than $349,” depending on how many people file claims.

The second group consists of iPhone 7 users who contacted Apple about audio issues, but didn’t actually pay for a repair. Those people will receive “an equal payment of up to $125.”

Individual persons who are United States residents and who own or owned an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016 and January 3, 2023, and reported to Apple in the United States issues reflected in Apple’s records as Sound-Speaker, Sound-Microphone, Sound – Receiver, Unexpected Restart / Shutdown, or Power On – Device Unresponsive (“Covered Issues”), including but not limited to those who paid Apple out of pocket for repairs or replacements for Covered Issues as reflected in Apple’s records.

If you believe you’re eligible for a payment from Apple as part of this settlement, you can learn more on the settlement website. A final approval hearing will be held on July 18, after which class payments will begin to be distributed.

