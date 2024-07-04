The best 4th of July deals have arrived and now’s your chance at hundreds (if not more) in savings. Deals across Apple’s entire lineup of current-generation gear are now up for grabs, from all-time lows on the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Pro to as much as $500 off M3 MacBook Pro configurations, $100 off Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Pencil deals, AirTags, and more. The 4th of July price drops also carry over to HomeKit-ready smart home products as well as MagSafe accessories for your Apple kit and plenty of deals to deck out your desk setup. From there we move over to as much as $2,700 in savings on AirPlay 2 smart TVs, a massive selection of the best e-bikes on sale to get you around this summer, and a whole lot more. Be sure to head below for a look at all of the best gear on sale for July 4th this year.

This year’s Apple deals are many, spanning just about every configuration of the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air lineups with several models now matching or now sitting at the best prices we have tracked since release in May. This includes both the standard and Wi-Fi + Cell models – you’ll even find some nano-texture action on sale.

The latest M3/M3 Pro/M3 Pro Max MacBooks are also a major highlight this year, with new all-time lows at the ready on both ends of the lineup. There is as much as $500 off some configurations here while the more affordable options have landed at new all-time lows as well.

Apple Pencil, AirTags, and AirPods Max are indeed on sale as well, but we are still waiting on a major price drop for the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the MagSafe USB-C case. Various Apple Watch Series 9 cases are also seeing as much as $100 in savings right now and the deals carry right through to the rest of the kit you’ll need for the summer – HomeKit smart home gear, AirPlay 2 smart TVs, e-bikes, and loads of accessories for all of it.

