The best 4th of July deals have arrived and now’s your chance at hundreds (if not more) in savings. Deals across Apple’s entire lineup of current-generation gear are now up for grabs, from all-time lows on the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Pro to as much as $500 off M3 MacBook Pro configurations, $100 off Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Pencil deals, AirTags, and more. The 4th of July price drops also carry over to HomeKit-ready smart home products as well as MagSafe accessories for your Apple kit and plenty of deals to deck out your desk setup. From there we move over to as much as $2,700 in savings on AirPlay 2 smart TVs, a massive selection of the best e-bikes on sale to get you around this summer, and a whole lot more. Be sure to head below for a look at all of the best gear on sale for July 4th this year.
Best July 4th deals
- M4 iPad Pro 11-inch
- M4 iPad Pro 13-inch
- M2 iPad Air 11-inch
- M2 iPad Air 13-inch
- iPad 10th Gen, iPad 9th Gen, and Air 5
- Apple Watch
- MacBook Pro M3/Pro/Max
- MacBook Air M3
- Apple Pencil, AirPods, AirTags, and accessories
- Smart home gear
- EVs and e-bikes
- Smartphone accessories
- Desktop/laptop accessories
- Desktop gaming gear
- Smart TVs
- Office gear
This year’s Apple deals are many, spanning just about every configuration of the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air lineups with several models now matching or now sitting at the best prices we have tracked since release in May. This includes both the standard and Wi-Fi + Cell models – you’ll even find some nano-texture action on sale.
The latest M3/M3 Pro/M3 Pro Max MacBooks are also a major highlight this year, with new all-time lows at the ready on both ends of the lineup. There is as much as $500 off some configurations here while the more affordable options have landed at new all-time lows as well.
Apple Pencil, AirTags, and AirPods Max are indeed on sale as well, but we are still waiting on a major price drop for the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the MagSafe USB-C case. Various Apple Watch Series 9 cases are also seeing as much as $100 in savings right now and the deals carry right through to the rest of the kit you’ll need for the summer – HomeKit smart home gear, AirPlay 2 smart TVs, e-bikes, and loads of accessories for all of it.
M4 iPad Pro 11-inch
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB $929 (Reg. $999) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,151 (Reg. $1,199)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB $1,129 (Reg. $1,199) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,350 (Reg. $1,399)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB $1,539 (Reg. $1,599)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,749 (Reg. $1,799)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 2TB $1,929 (Reg. $1,999)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $2,139 (Reg. $2,199)
M4 iPad Pro 13-inch
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 256GB $1,199 (Reg. $1,299) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,389 (Reg. $1,499)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 512GB $1,389 (Reg. $1,499) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,599 (Reg. $1,699)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 1TB $1,798 (Reg. $1,899) | All-time low
- With nano-texture glass from $1,844 (Reg. $1,999) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $2,049 (Reg. $2,099)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB $2,099 (Reg. $2,299) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $2,382 (Reg. $2,499)
M2 iPad Air 11-inch
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 128GB $559 (Reg. $599) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $720 (Reg. $749)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 256GB $659 (Reg. $699)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $824 (Reg. $849)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 512GB from $844 (Reg. $899) | New low
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 1TB $1,024 (Reg. $1,099) | New low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,224 (Reg. $1,249)
M2 iPad Air 13-inch
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 128GB $749 (Reg. $799) | New low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $904 (Reg. $949) | New low
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 256GB $849 (Reg. $899)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,015.50 (Reg. $1,049) | New low
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 512GB $1,024 (Reg. $1,099) | New low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,184 (Reg. $1,249)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 1TB $1,209 (Reg. $1,299) | New low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,409 (Reg. $1,449)
***Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases for 9to5 readers
***Our favorite new covers and keyboard cases for Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air
iPad 10th Gen, iPad 9th Gen, and Air 5
- iPad 10th Gen from $321 (Orig. $449)
- iPad 9th Gen from $250 (Reg. $330)
- iPad Air 5 with M1 from $400 (Up to $200 off)
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm $300 (Reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm $330 (Reg. $429)
- Apple Watch SE2 from $189 (Reg. $249)
MacBook Pro M3/Pro/Max
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 8GB/512GB $1,399 (Reg. $1,599) | All-time low
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro 18GB/512GB $1,699 (Reg. $1,999) | All-time low
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro 18GB/1TB $2,099 (Reg. $2,399) | All-time low
- 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro 18GB/1TB $2,199 (Reg. $2,499) | All-time low
- 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro Max 36GB/1TB $2,999 (Reg. $3,499) | New all-time low
MacBook Air M3
- 13-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/256GB $999 (Reg. $1,099)
- 13-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/512GB $1,199 (Reg. $1,299)
- 13-inch MacBook Air M3 16GB/512GB $1,349 (Reg. $1,499)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/256GB $1,199 (Reg. $1,299)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/512GB $1,399 (Reg. $1,499)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 16GB/512GB $1,589 (Reg. $1,699)
Apple Pencil, AirPods, AirTags, and accessories
- Apple AirTag $25 (Reg. $29)
- Or 4-pack for $80 (Reg. $99)
- Apple AirPods Max $450 (Reg. $549)
- Apple Pencil Pro $119 (Reg. $129)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $79 (Reg. $129)
- Apple Pencil (1st Gen) $79 (Reg. $129)
Smart home gear
- ecobee Siri-equipped Smart Thermostat Premium at $220
- Govee’s Siri-enabled 36-inch Smart Tower Fan at $70 (Reg. $90)
- Govee strip lights at just $6 (50% off), more from $8
- Add meross’ HomeKit Essential Oil Diffuser to your smart home at $34
- Grab four of Linkind’s stylish Matter Edison Bulbs at under $9 each
- Govee’s smart 48-foot warm white string lights fall to $22, more from $18
- Add a pair of ecobee temp or window/door sensors to your Apple smart home from $60
- Track weight in Apple Health with RENPHO’s Bluetooth smart scale at $17
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Cam at $22
- Govee smart hygrometers, meat thermometers, and more as low as $10.50
- Outline a wall with Govee’s Matter 16.4-foot Rope Light at $70 low, more from $6.50
EVs and e-bikes
- Best Buy July 4th sale takes $400 off Segway Max G2 e-scooter with Apple Find My
- Hiboy celebrates anniversary with 50% off EV discounts
- Blix e-bikes with accessory bundles starting from $1,499 for 4th of July
- Murf’s Fourth of July sale takes $400 off e-bikes starting from $1,795
- Heybike’s summer sale takes $500 off e-bikes starting from $999
- Juiced launches sitewide 10% off discount, with up to $1,430 in savings
- MOD BIKES summer sale takes up to $1,000 off all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles at $300 off
- GoTrax’s Z4 Pro Folding e-bike hits best price in months at $1,000
- GoTrax’s Z4 LITE Folding e-bike is a great starter EV at $650 low (Reg. $800)
- Rad Power takes up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories from $1,099
- Lectric’s extended summer sale increases savings up to $405 on popular e-bike bundles
- Aventon offers free extra batteries with select e-bike purchase starting from $1,199
Smartphone accessories
- Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank hits $14 Amazon low
- Moment Summer sale: Tele T-Series lens, leather cases, more from $15
- elago MagSafe wallets hit Amazon lows from $15
- UGREEN’s new MagSafe desk arm mount keeps your iPhone in focus at $24
- Journey 20% off sitewide sale from $20
- UGREEN’s 48,000mAh power bank gets first discount to $136 (Reg. $200)
- Baseus 3-in-1 60W USB-C/Lightning Car Charger is under $12 (Save 53%)
- Nomad’s 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe station from $95 (Reg. $150)
- Score three UGREEN 100W 6.6-foot USB-C cables at $4 each
- iOttie Qi2 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Vent Mount Charger hits $40 all-time low
- Anker’s 167.5W 3-port USB-C car charger returns to $40 low (Reg. $50)
- Anker’s 20W Bluetooth speaker falls to new $45 low, more from $22
Desktop/laptop accessories
- This Mac keyboard wields a numpad and costs 87% less than Apple’s at just $14.50
- Add Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard to your Mac for $109
- Anker’s new 87W 20,000mAh power bank is down to $48 (Reg. $60)
- Samsung’s new 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at $230 low
- Twelve South’s metal and adjustable HiRise Pro MacBook stand drops to $80
- 8BitDo’s new retro C64 keyboard sees first deal at $99
Desktop gaming gear
- Fractal Design’s North XL PC case is down to $140 shipped
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is $100 off right now on Amazon
- Cooler Master HAF 500 airflow case hits $71 all-time low
- MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert GPU is now $120 off
- Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB SSD is a great value for money pick at $78 (18% off)
- Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD is also at $79 all-time low
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 memory kit back at $100 (13% off)
- NZXT’s E9 Elite case is $90 off on Amazon, down to its lowest at $150
- Grab the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 at $40 (Reg. $50)
- ASUS ROG Falchion RX low profile 65% keyboard is at $130 all-time low
- Samsung Odyssey G3 144Hz FHD gaming monitor is down to $150 ($80 off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard at $164 (Reg. $200)
- Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo got its first discount, dropping to $85 (New low)
- Capture all your gameplay with Elgato’s new Game Capture Neo that’s down to $100
- Logitech G Yeti GX mic is a great option to consider at $120 (All-time low)
- MSI MAG 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor is a great pick up at $350 ($50 off)
- Acer Nitro 50 i5/3050/16GB/1TB/ $980 (Reg. 1,100)
- SkyTech Shadow gaming PC with RTX 4060 GPU drops to $1,000
- ASUS ROG Ally Z1 processor $400 (Reg. $500)
Smart TVs
- 100-inch 144Hz Hisense mini-LED smart TVs from $2,300 (Up to $2,700 off)
- Hisense’s 2024 mini-LED Google smart TV with AirPlay at $550, more up to $600 off
- Sony’s 2024 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs now up to $600 off
- LG’s 2024 flagship G4 OLED smart TVs with AirPlay 2 now over $300 off
- TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV with AirPlay now back at $1,400
- LG’s new 2024 evo C4 120Hz OLED smart TVs with AirPlay 2 hit new lows from $1,197
- Hisense’s latest 75-inch U7 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV now $500 off
- Score a 2024 TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV up to $1,000 off
- And even more…
Office gear
- Elevation Lab’s Anchor under-desk headphone hanger falls to $12
- This $28 mount brings your laptop and monitor side by side, more from $20.50
- This 15-foot surge protector has AC outlets, USB-A, and Type-C at $18.50
- Elgato’s brand new Stream Deck Neo drops down to $85
- Addtam’s travel-ready power strip with dual USB-C and more at $9, more from $7
- Elgato’s brand new Game Capture Neo has already hit $100
- Make your TV elegant with Wali’s eye-catching Easel Stand at $69.50 (Reg. $100)
