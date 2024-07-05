It seems as if every day, thousands more iPhone accessories hit the market from USB-C hubs to cases to MagSafe battery banks and more. When I look for new accessories, they have to be one of two things: have a unique aesthetic or be extremely functional, preferably multi-functional. Here are some of the iPhone accessories that I have used that fit these categories.

If you want to get a hands on look at all the accessories mentioned. Be sure to check out our video below!

Spigen has been making iPhone accessories for years. About a year ago, they released the C1 iPhone case, which mimicked the aesthetic of the retro iMac G3 from 1998. It had this beautiful translucent design that made it very welcoming to use. Spigen took that look and port it over into a Magsafe wallet under the same name of C1. This is my new go-to MagSafe wallet for a few reasons. It has extremely powerful magnets and even rubber stickies to ensure it doesn’t easily fall off. It is a hard shell wallet and is able to fit 1 to 4 cards comfortably.

Premium Retro-Future Design

PC hard shell with SF matte coating for 360-degree card defense.

Anti-Slip Grip and Secure Storage

Secure storage holds 1 to 4 cards.

Unique finger cutout allows you to push and access cards easily with your fingertips.

Four color choices

If you are looking to relive the past looks of the iMac G3 and are in the market for a quality and aesthetically pleasing wallet, then the C1 would make a great choice for yourself or a nice gift for someone else. It is currently on sale for $26.99 and comes in 4 different colors.

Now, this accessory falls under the multifunctional umbrella. This simple but well made magsafe accessory is four different products in one. It’s a phone stand, phone grip, box cutter, and fidget toy. I always have this product in my everyday carry, and it’s my go-to for unboxing any products we get. The magnets are plenty strong, the stand works as intended, and the box cutter is spring-loaded with a 3mm ceramic blade. It is much sharper than I thought it would be and cuts through pretty much anything. No worries about it accidentally poking out because you need to be actively holding it out of the stand for it to be used.

Slim design, thickness only 5.2mm/0.2in

Hidden ceramic knife

One-of-a-kind clockwork mechanism sound

Made of corrosion-resistant zinc alloy for rugged stability

360° Rotatable & 85° Flipable, horizontal or vertical support

Phone stand, phone grip, box cutter and fidget toy

This is the ultimate gift for those tech lovers in your family. It comes in black or white and goes for $30 on Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 lineup has USB-C, this opens up an abundance of accessories that can be used. I like to carry a small USB-C hub that I keep with me just in case. The main ports I like to have are an HDMI port, USB A or C for data and then power passthrough. This 4 in 1 by cable matters checks all of those boxes while being compact.

USB-C 3.2 port

USB-A 3.2 port

USB-A 2.0 port

HDMI 4k60 port

Supports up to 100w PD charging

Portable and foldable

They also have a display port version if you need one, but for $30, it’s hard to find a more reliable and compact USB-C hub for your new iPhone. Of course, these will work with any USB-C enabled device, but they are even better for your iPhone.

Raycon recently released a slew of power enabled accessories that actually really surprised me. They provide great functionality, especially for the price. This Raycon charger does everything your iPhone would need and more.

10,000mAh battery bank

20W power brick

Built in USB-C and lighting cables

USB-C and USB-A charging ports

Magsafe puck

LED screen with realtime battery percentage

Kickstand

The only downside is that this peaks at 20W speeds for charging. But if you are using this for just your iPhone or even an iPad, it will be more than fast enough. It retails for $79.99 but a 20% off sale is currently happening on Raycon’s website. Jump on it while its still available.

Finally, I had to mention a case. Whenever someone is looking for the best bang for their buck, I steer them towards CaseKoo. For under $30, you get a well-made case that will protect your phone, with a MagSafe and a built-in kickstand. The cases come in over eight different colors and they offer versions all the way back to the iPhone 12 series. So they got you covered.

They are currently on sale on Amazon for $25.99 and my favorite is the Black color because it has the opaque finish on the rear.

Final thoughts

Make sure to watch our video to see even more awesome accessories like these. Let me know what you think. Are these accessories you would use? What is your current favorite accessory you need at all times? Let’s discuss in the comments below!