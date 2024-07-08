 Skip to main content

One of only three Swedish Apple Stores is permanently closing

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 8 2024 - 8:23 am PT
Apple customers in Sweden are about to have one less option for buying and servicing Apple products. Apple Väla Centrum, one of only three Apple Stores in the country, will be closing permanently on July 13.

Michael Steeber writes at Tabletops:

News of the impending closure was briefly announced back in January, but at the time no specific date was given. Now nearly 11 years old, Apple Väla Centrum is one of only three stores in Sweden. It’ll be replaced by Apple Mall of Scandinavia. Well, replaced is a stretch. Helsingborg is some 550km from Solna.

Väla Centrum is the newest store in Sweden, so it’s a bit odd to see it closing, but I’m looking ahead optimistically for what’s in store at Mall of Scandinavia. It’s not often there’s any news from Sweden.

Nearly a decade ago, Apple tried to launch a flagship Apple Store location in Stockholm, but faced opposition from local leaders and the project was cancelled.

Since that time, Apple has maintained only three retail locations in the country, and with this latest closure that number goes down to two. It’s an unfortunate move, and a curious one as Steeber notes.

Do you live in Sweden? Any insights regarding this closing? Let us know in the comments.

