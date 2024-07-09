 Skip to main content

AirPods Pro 2 get new firmware release in developer beta

Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 9 2024
Today Apple released new developer betas for iOS 17.6, visionOS 1.3, and more. Shortly following those releases, another developer seed has arrived: new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2.

New AirPods firmware exclusive to AirPods Pro 2

The latest AirPods firmware release is exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2. It is version 7A5244b, and it is only available for users as part of the developer beta program.

AirPods Pro 2 are set to receive several new features alongside iOS 18 this fall, which are expected to be seeded in developer firmware ahead of time.

New features include:

  • support for nodding or shaking your head to interact with Siri
  • enhanced voice isolation
  • personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for gaming

The latest public release of AirPods Pro 2 firmware is version 6F8. You can check to see which version of AirPods firmware you’re running by going to Settings ⇾ AirPods Pro ⇾ Version.

Installing AirPods developer firmware

Unlike most of Apple’s other devices, AirPods have a particularly convoluted process for installing beta firmware.

For starters, you need a Mac to first enroll your AirPods to receive developer updates

You’ll also need to use a beta version of Xcode for the process, which can be a sizable file download on your Mac.

For full instructions, we have a step-by-step walkthrough available here.

Have you installed the new AirPods Pro firmware? Let us know in the comments.

