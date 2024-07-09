 Skip to main content

iOS 17.6 developer beta 3 releases alongside visionOS 1.3, macOS 14.6, and more

Jul 9 2024
iOS 17.6

Just one day after releasing developer beta 3 for iOS 18 with new dark icons, a dynamic color wallpaper, and more, Apple has debuted the third developer beta for its other beta cycle: iOS 17.6. Beta 3 updates are also available for visionOS 1.3, macOS 14.6, and more.

iOS 17.6 is set to be the last big update to iOS 17 before its successor, iOS 18, launches in September.

Unlike iOS 18, the iOS 17.6 update so far has come with minimal new features. One notable exception is the upcoming Catch Up feature for sports highlights in the TV app. Otherwise, iOS 17.6 seems focused on security, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

visionOS 1.3, watchOS 10.6, iPadOS and tvOS 17.6, and macOS 14.6 all have also received beta 3 updates today.

If you have signed up for the developer beta, you should see the update available for download in the Software Update section of your device.

Are you running iOS 17.6? Let us know of any changes you find via the comments.

