Nomad launches clever 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 9 2024 - 8:44 am PT
4 Comments
Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition

Nomad is out with its latest creation today, a unique USB-C GaN charger with a fast-charging Apple Watch puck integrated on top. Here’s a close look at the convenient new Apple accessory that’s fantastic for travel and more.

Nomad has been making compact USB-C GaN chargers for a while. Now the company is delivering a clever hybrid charger – the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition that seamlessly charges Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and Mac from a single brick.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition specs

  • Dual USB-C PD ports
  • 65W power output
    • ProCharge Power: 65W with one port or 45W from top, 20W from the bottom when using both ports
  • Built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger (MFi)
  • Made with GaN technology for a compact design
  • Flip out prongs
  • Charges iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and most other USB-C devices
  • Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-9, SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2
  • Price: $100

I’ve been testing out the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition and it’s a fantastic device. In a footprint much smaller than Apple’s 67W single USB-C charger, you can charge three devices.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition vs Apple Charger
65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Editon vs Apple 67W USB-C Charger

Along with fast charging Apple Watch, you can power up AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 right on top:

In my testing, there’s been room for most regular-sized plugs to fit below the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch edition on duplex outlets.

For another perspective on the size of the 65W Power Adapter, here it is next to the AirPods Pro charging case:

What do you think about this new charger from Nomad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

You can grab the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition now directly from Nomad for $100.

All photos by Michael Potuck

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
USB-C

USB-C
Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

