Nomad launches clever 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition

Nomad is out with its latest creation today, a unique USB-C GaN charger with a fast-charging Apple Watch puck integrated on top. Here’s a close look at the convenient new Apple accessory that’s fantastic for travel and more.

Nomad has been making compact USB-C GaN chargers for a while. Now the company is delivering a clever hybrid charger – the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition that seamlessly charges Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and Mac from a single brick.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition specs

Dual USB-C PD ports

65W power output ProCharge Power: 65W with one port or 45W from top, 20W from the bottom when using both ports

Built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger (MFi)

Made with GaN technology for a compact design

Flip out prongs

Charges iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and most other USB-C devices

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-9, SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2

Price: $100

I’ve been testing out the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition and it’s a fantastic device. In a footprint much smaller than Apple’s 67W single USB-C charger, you can charge three devices.

65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Editon vs Apple 67W USB-C Charger

Along with fast charging Apple Watch, you can power up AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 right on top:

In my testing, there’s been room for most regular-sized plugs to fit below the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch edition on duplex outlets.

For another perspective on the size of the 65W Power Adapter, here it is next to the AirPods Pro charging case:

What do you think about this new charger from Nomad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

You can grab the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition now directly from Nomad for $100.

All photos by Michael Potuck