New Apple TV+ show from A24 surpasses 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple’s TV+ continues its streak of strong summer releases. Following a mixed bag of shows earlier in 2024, the streaming service has found success with recent releases like the sci-fi series Dark Matter and legal thriller Presumed Innocent.

And now Sunny, the latest TV+ debut—and its first produced with A24—is receiving some of the best critical acclaim of the year.

Sunny wins best TV+ Rotten Tomatoes score of 2024

Ever since its 2019 launch, Apple TV+ has been positioned by Apple as a sort of ‘new HBO’—a streaming service focused on quality over quantity. The goal has been to deliver content with a high bar of quality.

Obviously, not every show can be a winner. Artistic success can’t be guaranteed for all shows and movies. But generally Apple has done a solid job with its hit rate.

Sunny, which just debuted on TV+ this week, has further bolstered the service’s reputation by earning Apple its best Rotten Tomatoes score of 2024 so far, with 91% freshness.

Here’s a rundown of how some other 2024 releases have faired:

Masters of the Air: 85%

The New Look: 58%

Constellation: 71%

Manhunt: 88%

Criminal Record: 90%

Palm Royale: 57%

Sugar: 82%

Franklin: 71%

Dark Matter: 82%

Presumed Innocent: 76%

Land of Women: 89%

There have been some strong releases this year, amid several misses, but Sunny exceeds even the best of the bunch in Rotten Tomatoes freshness.

First TV+ series from A24 blends mystery, sci-fi, and more

Among the growing and diverse catalog of Apple TV+, Sunny is nonetheless a very unique show.

It’s part sci-fi, part drama, mystery, and dark comedy, all with an infusion of delightful A24 weirdness.

Here’s the show summary:

“Sunny” stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

You can watch Sunny here with an active subscription to Apple TV+ or Apple One. The first two episodes are available, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.