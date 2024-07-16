Apple Store app updated with refreshed design, new ‘Go Further’ tab, more

Apple is rolling out a big update to the Apple Store app for iPhone and iPad today. The new version of the app focuses on a “fresh, more curated experience” for finding new products to buy and managing existing products.

After updating, you’ll see a redesigned navigation bar at the bottom with For You, Products, Go Further, Search, and Bag. The new Go Further tab, for example, is meant to show you information about the products you already own and how to use them.

The updated Apple Store app also emphasizes Today at Apple, adding a selection of videos that you can watch right in the app. Various interface tweaks, new icons, and more are also present throughout the app.

Here are the full release notes for the update from Apple:

A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab. Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices. New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us.

The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free.