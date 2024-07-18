Amazon Prime Day might have come and gone now, but there are some fantastic deals still live and we just spotted the best price ever on the new Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon has dropped the sticker down to $110 on Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air stylus for the absolute lowest list we have seen since release. Beyond that, the Prime Day deal on AirPods Pro 2 remains while the Apple’s gorgeous Studio Display is $299 off and we have some particularly notable deals on Twelve South gear as well – AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36 as well as its amazing 15W HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe stand. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Amazon just knocked the new Apple Pencil Pro with Find My down to the $110 all-time low

Prime Day may have come and gone now, but Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $109.99 shipped. We have tracked a number of deals in the $119 range on Apple’s latest and greatest digital iPad writer, but today’s marks the deepest deal we have seen anywhere on a brand new unit. It even beats out the open-box listings we were tracking at Best Buy – they capped out at about $111 previously and are currently sitting at $112.

Apple’s gorgeous Studio Display returns to $1,300 all-time low today (Reg. $1,599)

Amazon is once again offering the lowest price we have tracked on Apple’s gorgeous and most affordable Studio Display. You can now land the base model with Apple’s stock tilt-adjustable stand down at $1,299.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the regularly $1,599 sticker price, this is $299 in savings and well under the price you’ll pay buying one from Apple or even at B&H where it is now on sale for $1,499. This is matching our previous mention, and landing on par with the best price of the year. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36

Update: These deals on Twelve South’s AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight adapters will continue through Monday via the official site. You have to add them to your cart to see the discount.

The Twelve South AirFly Prime Day deals have arrived folks. We have said it before and I’ll say it again, the Twelve AirFly is easily one of the best travel gadgets you’ll find anywhere, and it’s a must-have when on flights. It connects to the in-flight entertainment/audio system and wirelessly transmits the audio to your AirPods, Bluetooth headphones, and other wireless earbuds, all within an elegant, Apple-like form-factor. They start at $35 for the basic SE model, but deals on the more capable variants do not come around very often…however, Prime Day has arrived to save the day. You can now score rare price drops on the Twelve South AirFly Duo down at $35.99 (Twelve South site) as well as the top-of-the-line Twelve South AirFly Pro at $43.99 (Twelve South site). Regularly $45 and $55, you’re looking at some of the best prices ever and the lowest we have seen on Amazon in well over a year. We will detail the differences between the two below.

Photo: Roborock

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case drop back to $169 low

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped for Prime Day! Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179. The AirPods 3rd Gen have also now hit a new $120 Amazon all-time low:

Ongoing Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day from $280 ($120 off)

Latest Apple Watch SE 2 now at some of the lowest prices yet from $169

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows down at $700

The deals certainly don’t stop there and we will be updating this post with additional offers from the brand’s other categories shortly. Everything on the site is, for the most part, on sale right now, so have it while stock remains.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand hits its best price for Prime Day at $127.50

This is the best MagSafe charging stand deal for Prime Day yet. The Prime Day deals are flying now folks and next up we have a solid price drop on the fantastic Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. This deal is live directly on the Twelve South site and should be live on Amazon as well, but either way you’re looking at a rare deal on what is for many the best MagSafe charging stand in the business. The 15W Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe just about never goes on sale, just landed on Amazon back in March, and you can now score it for $127.49 shipped both on the official Twelve South site and at Amazon. Regularly $150, this is a super rare price drop on a MagSafe charging stand that immediately sold out at launch when it was selling for full price, and now’s your chance to score a deal on one – I’m going to be grabbing one too.

Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots up to $570 off for Prime Day

Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400) Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500) Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900) Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout



(Reg. $600)

