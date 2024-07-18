Apple reveals new Immersive Video content coming soon to Vision Pro

Apple has announced its plans to release new Immersive Video content to Apple Vision Pro this year. The rollout will begin this week, with a new series called “Boundless” premiering for Apple Vision Pro users at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET this evening.

Apple says that “Boundless” will let viewers “experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are” thanks to the Immersive Video experience on Vision Pro.

In August, Apple will release the next installment of its Wild Life nature documentary series on Vision Pro. In September, the company says it will release “Elevated,” a new aerial travel series that “whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights.”

Apple also teases a broad lineup of other Immersive Video content coming to Apple Vision Pro “later this year.”

“Submerged”

Submerged, the first scripted short film captured in Apple Immersive Video, will premiere this fall. Set during World War II, the action-adventure story brings viewers aboard a submarine as the vessel’s sailors struggle to survive a deadly torpedo attack. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger, Submerged showcases the unique storytelling capabilities that are only possible with Apple Immersive Video on Apple Vision Pro.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

This fall, basketball fans will enjoy a unique perspective of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with an immersive short film that features the Rising Stars, the Slam Dunk contest, the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge with Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry, and the All-Star Game.

An Immersive Experience from The Weeknd

The Apple Music Award-winning and seven-time diamond-certified artist The Weeknd returns to the spotlight with an immersive experience that will premiere exclusively on Apple Vision Pro later this year.

“Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing“

Viewers will feel the power of the ocean like never before as elite surfers attempt to ride the barrel of the heaviest wave in the world off the remote coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti. This piece is filming this summer and will be available later this year

Apple’s press release also reiterates its new partnership with Blackmagic Design, first announced at WWDC, to “empower professional filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with a new production workflow for Apple Immersive Video.”

The company also promises “more series, films, concerts, and sports captured in Apple Immersive Video will be released this year,” beyond today’s announcements.

Check out Apple’s press release for the full details.