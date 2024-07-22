In this week’s edition of MagSafe Monday, I am taking a look at the AMEGAT’s MagFusion 3-in-1 15W Qi2 MFW Certified Magnetic Fast Wireless Charging Station. It’s a stylish way to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with 15-watt charging for compatible devices.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

15-watt charging for iPhone

The AMEGAT MagFusion offers up to 15-att fast wireless charging for iPhones, ensuring your device powers up quickly and efficiently. If your iPhone supports it, it’ll quickly become a table-stakes feature for any charging solution. For a nightstand charging situation, it might not be as critical since you’re charging overnight, but otherwise, 15-watt charging dramatically improved the charging speed.

The MagFusion 3-in-1 also includes dedicated spots for Apple Watch and AirPods, making it a perfect desk companion for those in the Apple device ecosystem.

I am not sure what strength the AMEGAT 3-in-1 has, but the magnetic hold is one of the strongest I’ve seen, so even if you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max with a heavy-duty case, it’ll stay secure and mounted.

From a usability point of view, the adjustable viewing angle means it can be tilted to provide the best angle for video meetings, notification monitoring, or watching videos while your iPhone charges. The metal stand adds to its durability and gives it a premium look, perfect for any desk or nightstand.

One of the things I really appreciate about this device is that it includes everything you need in the box to use it. It really irks me when different dock solutions don’t include the wall charger in the box, so you’re left wondering which one you should use to get the proper charging speed.

The Apple Watch can charge from zero to 50% within 30 minutes using its 5-watt charger. The

Wrap up on the AMEGAT 3 in 1

The AMEGAT 3-in-1 MagSafe dock provides a nice blend of functionality, design, and fast charging, making it a great choice for anyone looking to simplify their charging setup on their desk or beside their bed. Even as an iPhone-only charger, it does a great job, but with the addition of an Apple Watch charger (one of its best use cases) and AirPods, it is one of my top picks for MagSafe-compatible docks.