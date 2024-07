On today’s episode of 9to5Mac Daily, we dive into a new leak that details every spec and feature of the iPhone 17. We also discuss how Apple TV+ is attempting to rein in budgets on new projects. Lastly, we explore how Apple is celebrating the 2024 Olympics in Maps, TV, and more. Tune in for all of the latest Apple news!

Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Listen & Subscribe:

Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Bonus content

Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!

Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.