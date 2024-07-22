A new rumor today offers a detailed look at what to expect from next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. The lineup will reportedly include four new models, including the all-new form factor “iPhone 17 Slim.” It also appears that Apple could finally address one of the most common display complaints of the iPhone lineup…

The rumor originates from Ice Universe on Weibo, a source that has previously leaked accurate details about upcoming iPhone features. This week, the account posted a chart with a full breakdown of the iPhone 17 lineup. According to the account, here’s what the iPhone 17 lineup will look like:

iPhone 17: 6.27-inch LTPO display

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.65-inch LTPO display

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPO display

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-inch LTPO display

According to this rumor, each iPhone 17 model will use an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display. Theoretically, this means that the entire iPhone 17 lineup can offer ProMotion support with up to 120Hz refresh rates for the first time. Historically, only the “Pro” and “Pro Max” models have supported ProMotion.

Elsewhere, the rumor says the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will use the A19 processor and have 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will use the A19 Pro with 12GB of RAM.

Here’s a translated version of the full chart from Ice Universe on Weibo, breaking down the entire rumored 2025 iPhone lineup:

2025 iPhone Lineup Expected Spec Sheet Model Name iPhone SE4 (d59) iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Slim (d23) iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Display 6.06″ LTPS OLED Notch 60Hz 6.27″ LTPO 6.65″ LTPO 6.27″ LTPO 6.86″ LTPO Chipset (AP) A18 A19 A19 A19 Pro (TSMC N3P) A19 Pro (TSMC N3P) RAM LPDDR5 6GB~8GB 8GB 8GB 12GB 12GB Rear Camera Single 48MP Dual Triple 48MP (Main, Telephoto, Ultra Wide) + ToF Triple 48MP (Main, Telephoto, Ultra Wide) + ToF Frame Material Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Titanium Titanium Modem Apple (Sinope) or Qualcomm Qualcomm Qualcomm Snapdragon Modem Qualcomm Snapdragon Modem Qualcomm Snapdragon Modem Improvement/Feature First SE with OLED & Large Screen First Regular Model with LTPO New Form Factor First with 12GB RAM & Triple 48MP Camera First with 12GB RAM & Triple 48MP Camera Biometric Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Port USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Price $499 ~ $549 $799~ $1299~ $1099~ $1199~ Announcement March ~ May 2025 September 2025 September 2025 September 2025 September 2025

9to5Mac’s Take

Multiple other sources have reported the so-called iPhone 17 Slim over the past few months. In May, The Information reported that an all-new iPhone 17 model will be significantly thinner than current iPhone models. Jeff Pu has said this device could feature a smaller Dynamic Island.

This paints an interesting picture of what to expect from the iPhone 17 lineup. What do you think of the rumors so far? Is Apple making the right call by adding this new iPhone 17 Slim model with a premium design but potentially worse tech specs? Let us know in the comments.

h/t MacRumors