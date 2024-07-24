 Skip to main content

iOS 18: How to lock and hide apps on iPhone

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 24 2024 - 8:01 am PT
2 Comments
lock and hide app on iPhone in iOS 18

Apple is improving iPhone security and privacy with iOS 18. One of the valuable new features is the ability to require Face ID for individual apps as well as putting them in a hidden folder. Read along for how to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18.

In iOS 18, Apple’s native apps can be set with individual locks, and third-party apps can be locked and stored in a hidden folder on your iPhone.

For the greatest security and privacy, the data of apps that are locked and hidden will not show up in:

  • Search
  • Notifications
  • Spotlight suggestions
  • Siri suggestions
  • Call history
  • Maps routing suggestions

How to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18

  1. Make sure you’re running the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone (full guide)
  2. Long-press on an app
  3. Now tap Require Face ID (or Touch ID)
    • Some Apple apps don’t offer this option such as Settings and Camera
  4. Tap Require Face ID again or when available Hide and Require Face ID
    • The ability to lock and hide works with third-party apps for now, we’ll see if Apple expands it to native iOS apps which can just be locked at this time
  5. To view hidden apps, swipe from right to left to get to your App Library > swipe to the bottom
  6. Now you can tap the Hidden folder to use Face ID/Touch ID to see the apps

Here’s how it looks to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18:

how to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18 1

Above is how this looks with a native iOS 18 app. Repeat the same steps and choose Don’t Require Face ID to turn the lock off.

And here’s how it looks with a third-party app that you can lock and hide.

how to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18 2

As Apple details, hiding an app removes it from your Home Screen. It is also not visible in your Hidden folder until you unlock it.

how to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18 3

Long-press on an app in your Hidden folder and choose Don’t Require Face ID if you’d like to move it back to your Home Screen and unlock it.

Thanks for reading our guide on how to lock and hide apps on iPhone in iOS 18!

More on iOS 18:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Privacy iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications