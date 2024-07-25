 Skip to main content

PSA: iCloud Private Relay outage affecting users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 25 2024 - 6:07 pm PT
iCloud Private Relay

If you’re experiencing issues browsing the web on your Apple devices this Thursday night, you’re not alone. iCloud Private Relay is experiencing an outage that may cause the service to become slow or unavailable.

iCloud Private Relay is down

Apple confirmed the outage through its System Status webpage. According to the company, the outage began around 11:34 A.M. P.T. and is still ongoing.

For those unfamiliar, iCloud Private Relay sends all your internet requests through two separate, secure internet relays, including one operated by Apple and one operated by a third party. The second relay means even Apple doesn’t know who users are and the sites they’re visiting

However, since iCloud Private Relay controls internet requests, the outage could end up affecting users’ web browsing experience.

Apple is aware of the interruption and is working to fix it. For now, if you’re experiencing problems while browsing the web, we suggest disabling iCloud Private Relay in the iCloud settings.

It’s worth noting that iCloud Private Relay is part of the iCloud+ subscription. The feature is not available to free iCloud users.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

