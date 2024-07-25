PSA: iCloud Private Relay outage affecting users

If you’re experiencing issues browsing the web on your Apple devices this Thursday night, you’re not alone. iCloud Private Relay is experiencing an outage that may cause the service to become slow or unavailable.

iCloud Private Relay is down

Apple confirmed the outage through its System Status webpage. According to the company, the outage began around 11:34 A.M. P.T. and is still ongoing.

For those unfamiliar, iCloud Private Relay sends all your internet requests through two separate, secure internet relays, including one operated by Apple and one operated by a third party. The second relay means even Apple doesn’t know who users are and the sites they’re visiting

However, since iCloud Private Relay controls internet requests, the outage could end up affecting users’ web browsing experience.

Apple is aware of the interruption and is working to fix it. For now, if you’re experiencing problems while browsing the web, we suggest disabling iCloud Private Relay in the iCloud settings.

It’s worth noting that iCloud Private Relay is part of the iCloud+ subscription. The feature is not available to free iCloud users.

Read also