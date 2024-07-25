One of the features Apple announced for iOS 18 at WWDC was Emergency SOS Live Video – a way to share live or recorded video with 911 operators so they can get a better sense of what’s happening on the scene.

Two of the companies that provide connectivity to 911 services say they will be supporting the feature from this fall …

Here’s what Apple says about the feature:

Emergency SOS Live Video allows users to share context through streaming video and recorded media. In the middle of an emergency call, participating emergency dispatchers can send a request for a user to share live video or media from the user’s camera roll over a secure connection, making it easier and faster to get help.

It’s not difficult to see what a huge difference this could make. 911 operators can see for themselves things like the size of a fire, or the severity of a car crash. First aiders could also be given better advice on how to care for casualties before emergency services arrive.

911 operators will be able to see that your phone is capable of sending video and photos, and will be able to send you an invitation that you can accept or reject.

This type of feature is already being trialled in the UK via an app. However, Apple integrating it into iOS will make it much easier to implement, and easily available to many more people.

CNET reports that two US emergency platforms, RapidSOS and Prepared, will be supporting it.

RapidSOS and Prepared said they’re integrating support for video calls and photo-sharing following Apple’s iOS 18 announcement of the features last month.

RapidSOS says that it will be a no-cost upgrade, and that all its clients will be able to use it from this fall.

Emergency SOS Live Video will allow the sharing of streaming video and recorded media during emergency calls. During a call, participating emergency dispatchers will send you a request to share live video or photos over a secure connection, making it easier and faster to get the help you need. ECC telecommunicators will be able to access Emergency SOS Live Video from within RapidSOS UNITE. This service will be at no cost to ECCs and available to the 5700+ ECCs who use RapidSOS UNITE core modules, which cover over 99 percent of the US population.

