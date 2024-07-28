Hit Apple TV+ series Silo returns for season two in November

This weekend, Apple officially announced the release date for the return of its sci-fi series Silo, based on the books by Hugh Howey.

Silo season 2 kicks off on November 15, with the first episode. The remainder of the second season will roll out weekly on Apple TV+, with a new episode every Friday.

Silo season 2 will conclude with its finale on January 17, 2025. That just so happens to be the start date of Severance season 2, offering subscribers a continuous stream of acclaimed sci-fi on the service.

The first season of Silo covered approximately half of the content of the first book (Wool) in the literary series. Apple has not yet confirmed the plot for season two, but many expect it to be a combination of events from the remaining half of the first book, mixed in with parts of the second book.

Apple is expected to order a third season as well, which is currently at the pre-production stage. Although Apple does not share viewership numbers, during the run of season one, Apple said Silo was its number one drama series on the platform.