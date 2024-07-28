 Skip to main content

Hit Apple TV+ series Silo returns for season two in November

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 28 2024 - 3:06 am PT
0 Comments

This weekend, Apple officially announced the release date for the return of its sci-fi series Silo, based on the books by Hugh Howey.

Silo season 2 kicks off on November 15, with the first episode. The remainder of the second season will roll out weekly on Apple TV+, with a new episode every Friday.

Silo season 2 will conclude with its finale on January 17, 2025. That just so happens to be the start date of Severance season 2, offering subscribers a continuous stream of acclaimed sci-fi on the service.

The first season of Silo covered approximately half of the content of the first book (Wool) in the literary series. Apple has not yet confirmed the plot for season two, but many expect it to be a combination of events from the remaining half of the first book, mixed in with parts of the second book.

Apple is expected to order a third season as well, which is currently at the pre-production stage. Although Apple does not share viewership numbers, during the run of season one, Apple said Silo was its number one drama series on the platform.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications