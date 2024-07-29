 Skip to main content

Report: iPhone 16 Pro production coming to India as Apple reduces China dependence

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 29 2024 - 7:55 am PT
1 Comment

The iPhone 16 launch is just weeks away, and according to a new report, Apple is diversifying its manufacturing plans this year. For the first time ever, the most popular Pro models are set to be produced in India, reducing Apple’s dependence on China.

Danish Khan writes for Moneycontrol:

Apple Inc. will assemble the top-of-the-line Pro and Pro Max models of its upcoming iPhone 16 series in India for the first time through its partner Foxconn, bolstering its manufacturing presence in the country as part of a plan to diversify production beyond China, people familiar with the matter said.

The report goes on to say that Apple’s initial wave of iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come from China, but India production will come online soon for future waves of the device.

Last year, Apple produced the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in India, but the more popular Pro models were assembled elsewhere.

To be clear: Apple will continue to produce the majority of its flagship iPhone 16 lineup in China. But this move is an important step toward reducing dependence on the country.

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple’s diversification of its supply chain has been a slow process stretching over many years. As a result, at times it seems as though the goal is less to move production away from China, and more just to gain leverage and bargaining power with the Chinese government.

At the same time, supply chain diversification will also help mitigate issues outside the realm of government relations. For example, the shutdowns caused by COVID a couple years ago would not have been as severe if the company weren’t so reliant on China.

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

