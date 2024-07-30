 Skip to main content

Logitech swears it’s not discontinuing its HomeKit camera and doorbell products

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 30 2024 - 9:24 am PT
5 Comments

In an interview on the Decoder podcast this week, Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber sent HomeKit fans into a frenzy when she said the company’s Circle View products were “pretty much gone.”

As it turns out, that’s not the case, but the future of Logitech’s smart home products doesn’t appear to be bright…

During the Decoder interview, Faber repeatedly emphasized that Logitech’s focus is on three categories: personal workspace, video conferencing, and gaming. When asked about Logitech’s smart home products, Faber seemed unaware they even existed.

“I think those are pretty much gone,” she said. “I need to double-check, but I’m not even sure those are still being sold.”

In a follow-up statement to The Verge, however, Logitech’s global head of communications, Wendy Spander, walked back Faber’s comments. “Circle View products are still in production, and we currently sell them (as do our retail partners). They have not been discontinued. They are in stock and ready to ship,” Spander said.

This includes the Logitech Circle View camera as well as the Logitech Circle View Doorbell. Both of these products feature support for HomeKit as well as Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video platform, making them a popular option among Apple users.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s a bad sign when the CEO of the company has no idea whether or not a product is still available. And even with this reassurance from Logitech PR, I wouldn’t put too much faith in Logitech’s Circle View smart home products existing for much longer.

There are other HomeKit Secure Video cameras on the market, which I’ve covered in detail in the past.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications